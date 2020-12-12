Uganda’s U17 national football side (Cubs) will have to wait until Tuesday to get their Cecafa title defence underway.

The development comes as a result of the disqualification of their opening day opponents South Sudan.

The Cubs were set to play South Sudan in the opener at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu on Saturday afternoon but four players from the opponents camp failed to pass the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test, which warranted disqualification.

Uganda will now get their title defence underway against Kenya on Wednesday, December 16, and will face Ethiopia on Friday, December 18.

Following South Sudan’s disqualification, only six teams remain to feature at this year’s tournament. Hosts Rwanda, Djibouti and Tanzania will compete in Group B and the top two finishers from each group advance to the semifinals.

The finalists will earn tickets to represent the region at the 2021 U17 AFCON to be hosted in Morocco.

Uganda’s Squad

Goalkeepers: Mwebe Henry (Express Fc Junior Team), Magada Abdu (Busoga United Junior Team), Oyirwoth Humphrey (Express Fc Junior Team)

Defenders: Mulema Vincent (Kyetume Fc Junior Team), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA SA), Luyima Enock (Volf SA), Mukisa Simon KCCA SA), Gava Peter (Express FC Junior Team), Madoi Ronald (Wakiso Giants Junior Team)

Midfielders: Irinimbabazi Ivan (Bright Stars FC, Junior Team), Kaliisa Shugai (Express FC Junior Team), Mutyaba Travis (Vipers Sc Junior Team), Mwanje Elvis Eddy (KCCA SA), Mudiba Samir (Express Fc Junior Team)

Forwards: Magogo Shafiq (KCCA SA), Mubiru Hassan (Express Fc Junior Team), Mawa Oscar (KCCA FC SA), Bugembe Issa (Bright Stars FC Junior Team), Jumbe Fahad (Vipers SC Junior Team), Basil Tenywa Tuma (Eton College, United Kingdom).