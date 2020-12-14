Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Matchday 4):

Tuesday, 15 th December 2020

BUL Vs URA – Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe, Jinja (4 PM)

Until of late, football in Uganda and in many parts of the world has been graced by empty terraces.

The measure was a bitter decision taken as one of the precautions to mitigate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus among the populous.

With brevity, of course, coupled by allied forces that constitute the World Health Organization (WHO), individual countries’ health ministries, national COVID-19 task force committees, the National Council of Sports, sports federations, and individuals as well, the fight against Coronavirus is a real aggressive one.

Now, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has permitted at least 200 fans (in respect of the Standard Operating Procedures) to access some matches.

BUL Football Club players celebrate a goal against UPDF last week at Bombo. They lost the match 2-1 (Credit: BUL FC Media)

In this regard, the BUL home duel against URA at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja has been permitted to be watched by the aforementioned number of fans who will be wearing face masks, well-spaced and shall sanitize as well as hand wash regularly.

This development has excited former Uganda Cranes international Dan Mubiru.

“We are excited to have fans back in the stadium. Fans play a great role as they push the players by creating a conducive atmosphere,” Mubiru, a former hard-tackling midfielder who featured at SC Villa, Police disclosed on the match eve.

BUL Football Club Assistant Coach Dan Mubiru (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Mubiru is assistant coach at BUL Football Club, hitherto tagged as the “Eastern Giants”.

At the moment, Mubiru is in full charge of BUL at a time head coach Arthur Kyesmira is away in Rwanda with the Uganda U-17 national team (Cubs) for the CECAFA U-17 tournament which is being hosted in Rubavu district.

BUL has played three matches and registered contrasting results; a draw, win and loss.

They opened up with a hard-fought draw against a 10 man SC Villa at their Bugembe fortress, hammered the arch-rivals Busoga United 3-1 (at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru) before squandering a lead to lose 2-1 away to UPDF at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo.

They face a URA side that is fresh from out-smarting Sports Club Villa 2-1 at the Arena of Visions Stadium in Luweero.

The tax collectors had also picked two stalemates; away to Mbarara City (1-1) at Kakyeka Stadium and the goalless draw.

Team News

BUL is expected to maximize on the home advantage before a sizable number of fans who have been allowed to access the match.

Their most on-form player Joseph Ssemujju, scorer of four goals in three matches so far will now turn the guns towards URA.

Ssemujju scored a hat-trick against BUL, with one goal apiece against SC Villa and UPDF.

His back up Musa Esenu is also raring to fire on both sides of the cylinder.

“We expect to give our best against URA at home. The ball is in our court because we have prepared well,” Esenu stated.

Team captain Denis Okot Oola, Vitalis Tabu, Daniel Shabena, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Richard Wandyaka, Robert Mukogotya, Charles Ssempa, Anwar Ntege, Fredrick Kigozi, Douglas Bithum, Jimmy Kulaba, Godfrey Akol, Fredson Gwoto, and goalkeeper Abdul Kimera are also quite important team players for Mubiru and company.

Team URA will welcome back the services of their inspirational captain Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu who missed the goalless draw with Solitlo Bright Stars and the 2-1 win at home against SC Villa.

URA experienced left winger readies self for restart of play before he executes a throw-in during a home game against Soltilo Bright Stars (Credit: URA FC Media)

In another crafty midfielder Saidi Kyeyune, Sam Ssimbwa’s side has a proven team leader and push factor to unlock the usually mean BUL defense-line.

The ever-fresh pint-sized winger Joakim Ojera, Paul Patrick Mbowa, sharpshooters Ibrahim Juma Dada and Steven Mukwala, left backs Arafat Galiwango, Brian Majwega, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Michael Birungi, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Ivan Ntege, Julius Mutyaba as well as goalkeepers Hannington Ssebwalunyo and Nafian Legason Alionzi are also available, not to make numbers but to compete and seek for maximum points on the road in Jinja.

URA intelligent winger Joackim Ojera dribbles the ball during the one all draw with Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium (Credit: URA FC Media)

Hudu Mulikyi misses out of the traveling contingent to Eastern Uganda.

The match will handled by FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali.

Ssali will be assisted by Emmanuel Okudra and Samuel Mbabali as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Joseph Ochom is the fourth official, with Margret Kubingi as the referee assessor.

Match Officials:

Referee : Mashood Ssali

: Mashood Ssali Assistant Referee : Emmanuel Okudra

: Emmanuel Okudra Assistant Referee : Samuel Mbabali

: Samuel Mbabali Fourth official: Joseph Ochom

Joseph Ochom Referee Assessor: Margret Kubingi

Other Tuesday games:

Sports Club Villa Vs KCCA – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo (4 PM)

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs MYDA – Kavumba Recreational Ground, Wakiso (4 PM)

Onduparaka Vs Wakiso Giants – Green Light Stadium, Arua City (4 PM)

Police Vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

Wednesday, 16th December 2020: