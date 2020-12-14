Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 4):

Tuesday, 15th December 2020:

Police Vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

In the opening three matches of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League, Busoga United has picked a single point, earned during the 1 all draw with Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru last Friday.

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko’s side had suffered two back to back losses as the season got underway, falling 3-0 away to UPDF and 3-1 to nemesis BUL during the Jinja derby.

Against Police, they face a side that has scored 8 times in two matches; 3-1 away to newly promoted MYDA at the King George Stadium, Tororo and 5-0 over a hapless Kitara at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

On match day one, Police picked a point during the goal-less draw with Douglas Bamweyana’s Wakiso Giants at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Therefore, on match day four, Police returns to their home ground at Lugogo oozing with confidence.

Police XI vs Wakiso Giants on match day one (Credit: Police FC Media)

Team News:

Coming to this game, Police is firing on all cylinders at a time they needed the rhythm following the blues on match day one.

Striker Ben Ocen, scorer of a brace and hat-trick against MYDA and Kitara respectively will still be the main focal point.

With a steady supply from central midfield with the likes of Yasin Mugume, Yusuf Ssozi and others, Police also has other players as Mubarak Nsubuga, Samuel Kayongo and Derrick Kakoza who can easily make an instant impact.

The doctor’s wing at Police still has captain Tonny Mawejje, Muwadda Mawejje, Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye and Johnson Odongo among others.

Police’s Ben Ocen (shirt 10) leads the celebrations against MYDA (Credit: Police FC Media)

Goalkeeper Tom Ikara will still be expected to maintain his starting slot ahead of Derrick Ochan and will aim for the third clean sheet unless otherwise.

Stand-in captain Denis Rukundo (in for injured Tonny Mawejje), Eric Ssenjobe, Henry Katongole and Hassan Muhamood will constitute the backline.

Team Busoga United visits Lugogo with the objective of securing maximum points, their first of the season.

After a shaky start, Busoga United head coach Kikomeko believes they will recover swiftly to perform well.

“We have not had a good start since the lead started. I believe after getting a point in the Kyetume game, we can build on that” Kikomeko disclosed.

He is expected to name more or less the same side that fought for the point off Kyetume.

Busoga United’s Isma Mugulusi celebrates the game opener against Kyetume at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Uganda U-20 international Isma Mugulusi, Jeromy Kirya, the pacy Paul Ssekulima, Anthony Mayanja and Sharif Kimbowa will lead the quest for goals.

Experienced goalkeeper Ali Kimera who picked a knock in the Kyetume game will be subjected to a late fitness test with his understudy Rogers Omedwa ready to take up the responsibilities incase of any sad news.

The pool of defenders has Franco Onen, Hakim Magombe, Douglas Muganga, Franco Balabala Magero, Ashraf Batwawula and the returning Moses Kamya.

Former UPDF player Gerald Bagoole, Musa Magumba, George Kasonko and teenager Edwin Opaala Mukisa are other options for Kikomeko.

The game will be handled by FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi. Muhabi will be assisted by Robson John Atusinguza and Gilbert Ngyendo as first and second assistant referees respectively.

Dian Murungi is the fourth official with Muhammed Shaban Ndawula, the referee assessor.

On Tuesday, four other games will be played including the famous Kampala derby between SC Villa and KCCA that will be played at Bombo Military Barracks grounds.

In the other matches, Soltilo Bright Stars will take on MYDA at Kavumba, BUL will be against URA in Jinja (Bugembe) and Onduparaka hosts Wakiso Giants at the Green Light Stadium, Arua City.

Alex Muhabi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Match Officials:

Referee: Alex Muhabi

Assistant Referee 1: Robson John Atusinguza

Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo

Fourth official: Diana Murungi

Referee Assessor: Muhammed Shaban Ndawula

Other Tuesday games:

Sports Club Villa Vs KCCA – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo (4 PM)

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs MYDA – Kavumba Recreational Ground, Wakiso (4 PM)

BUL Vs URA – Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe, Jinja (4 PM)

Onduparaka Vs Wakiso Giants – Green Light Stadium, Arua City (4 PM)

Wednesday, 16th December 2020:

Mbarara City Vs Express – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4 PM)

Kyetume Vs UPDF – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4 PM)