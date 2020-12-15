

Soltilo Bright Stars FC registered their first win this season, coming from two goals down to claim a 3-2 victory over MYDA FC.



A spirited performance saw the Baker Mbowa coached side stage a stunning comeback, scoring three goals in second half.



MYDA FC who have now lost all their three games took the lead through Joseph Wambi before Ibrahim Nsimbe doubled the lead at the start of second half.



However, a brace from Ronald Ssempala and a stoppage time winner from Ibrahim Kasinde ensured Bright Stars FC got all three points.



Wambi opened the scores in the 33rd minute before Nsimbe stretched the lead in the 52nd minute in what was his third goal of the season.



Ssempala orchestrated the come back for Bright Stars FC, scoring his first in the 68th minute.



He levelled matters in the 81st minute off an assist by right back Andrew Kaggwa.



Kaggwa had the chance to win the game for the home side when they were awarded a penalty with a minute left on the clock.



This was however saved but Kasinde who came off the bench found the winner two minutes later.



Soltilo Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Benson Wagima, Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Kato Ssemayange, Andrew Kyambadde, Allan Katwe, Hamisi Gabite, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Joseph Ssempala, Augustine Kacancu, Joseph Akandwanaho



MYDA FC Starting XI

Steven Ssekandi, Isma Mafabi, Dickson Outta, Martin Mande, Wilkiam, Stephen Okello, Yusuf Bagoth, Peter Mutebi, Joseph Wambi, Norman Ogik, Ibrahim Nsimbe