Netball South Africa has announced the team that will take on Uganda in the SPAR Challenge in January next year.

The squad includes Peace Proscovia’s teammates at Suncorp Super Netball side Sunshine Coast Lightning, Phumza Maweni and Karla Pretorius.

The duo is joined by other 2019 Netball World Cup stars Ine-Mari Venter, Bongiwe Msomi, Lenize Potgieter, Izette Griesel, Shadine van der Merwe and Khanyisa Chawane.





“The series against Uganda who are ranked seventh in the world is part of our preparations for the Netball World Cup.

“It is important for our players to play as many competitive matches as possible so that they get some game time under their belts and at the same time give coaches adequate time to try out various combinations,” Cecilia Molokwane, the Netball South Africa President, is quoted.

The SPAR Challenge scheduled for January 20-27, 2021 in Cape Town with She Cranes to take on SPAR Proteas in a three-game series.

SPAR Proteas, President’s XII, SPAR Baby Proteas (Under 21), Uganda She Cranes, Namibia, and Uganda Under 21 national teams will be participating at the 2021 SPAR Challenge.

The Squad