The World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series will take place again in later 2021, World Rugby has decided.

Similar to the inaugural event, the series will involve the best regional teams that are not Core Series teams striving to claim promotion to the Series.

It has also been decided that the inaugural women’s Challenger Series also be held in the same year. This was after the first scheduled event in March 2020 in Stellenbosch, South Africa was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These decisions were revealed in a statement made today as the sport’s governing body announced the date and venue of the Tokyo Olympic Games repechage.

The World Rugby Challenger Series was launched in February 2020 to boost rugby sevens development across the globe and provide a pathway for promotion to the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Uganda ranked seventh overall out of sixteen teams after the two completed rounds held in Chile and Uruguay.

The Uganda Men’s Sevens have dominated Africa Sevens before, winning the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Cup back-to-back in 2016 and 2017, but a breakthrough into core status at the World Series still eludes them. The Challenger Series presents an opportunity for them to make it to the global stage.