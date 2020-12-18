The downpour in Rubavu did not stop Uganda Cubs from dominating their Ethiopian counterparts in the CECAFA Zone U17 AFCON Qualifiers.

Cubs defeated Ethiopia 3-0 at Umuganda Stadium on Friday afternoon as they advanced to the semifinals of the tournament unbeaten.

Livewire striker Oscar Mawa (brace) and Ivan Irinimbabazi were on target for Cubs in the game played under a heavy downpour for the most part.

The game was scrappy to start but Uganda settled in and took the lead after a quarter an hour of action. Travis Mutyaba was brought down in the 16th minute at the edge of the area by Nagash Miraj. Skipper Ibrahim Juma stepped up to take the freekick and goalkeeper Nurye Tesfamaryam spilled in the path of Mawa who headed Cubs infront.

Creative midfielder Mutyaba who troubled the Ethiopians all game was again brought down in the 28th minute. Hassan Mubiru stepped up to take the resultant freekick but it was punched out for a throw-in.

In the 35th minute, Ivan Irinimbabazi doubled the lead for Uganda through a low drive from outside the area after the keeper punched the ball in his path.

Ivan Irinimbabazi (L) and Issa Bugembe celebrate | Credit: FUFA Media

At the start of the second half, the Cubs went straight into attack with winger Hassan Mubiru whipping in a low cross that the keeper spilled in Mawa’s path and the forward set up Mutyaba but his effort was cleared off the line.

In the 62nd minute, Mawa got his second of the game. The forward was played through by Fahad Jumbe who had replaced Mubiru and he rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home the third for the Cubs.

In the 70th minute, Uganda nearly got their fourth. Mutyaba earned Uganda a freekick at the edge of the area that Jumbe took and was spilled by the butter hands of erratic goalie Tesfamaryam. Tuma Tenywa followed up with a miscued weak rebound that was saved.

Captains Ibrahim Juma (Uganda) and Birhanh Bereket (Ethiopia) exchange team flags Uganda Cubs XI against Ethiopia Travis Mutyaba

In the 78th minute, an indirect freekick was awarded to Uganda. Mutyaba set up Ibrahim Juma but the skipper’s ground shot was deflected for a fruitless corner.

Hamuza Lutalo’s charges played out the rest of the game comfortably.

Uganda will take on Djibouti in the semifinal whose winner will qualify for next year’s continental tournament to be hosted by Morocco.