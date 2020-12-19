CECAFA U-17 Tournament 2020 (AFCON U-17 2021 Qualifiers)

Semifinal: Uganda Vs Djibouti – Umuganda Stadium, Rubavu (Sunday, 20th December)

Uganda National U-17 team (The Cubs) will square up with Djibouti in the semifinal of the CECAFA U-17 championship on-going in Rwanda.

Uganda led Group A with the maximum 6 points from two matches and shall encounter the runners up in Group B.

The Cubs humbled Ethiopia 3-0 in the final group match played on Friday under closed doors at the Stade Umuganda in the tourist town of Rubavu.

Under heavy rains, lethal striker Oscar Mawa scored a brace and lanky midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi added the other as Uganda secured yet another win in the championship.

Uganda Cubs players celebrate one of their three goals against Ethiopia under heavy rains at Stade Umuganda in Rubavu Credit: FUFA Media

Despite resting first choice goalkeeper Abdu Magada for Henry Mwebe because of injury, Uganda’s defence line remained water tight.

Uganda would have scored more than the three goals had forward Hassan Mubiru not missed from 12 yards when his kick from the penalty mark was bundled out.

Travis Mutyaba in action against Ethiopia Credit: FUFA Media

This was the second victory for Uganda at the tournament where constant COVID-19 testing is mandatory.

Uganda had earlier humiliated Kenya 5-0 during a one sided contest.

Against Kenya, Mawa registered a hat-trick with the other goals coming from Ronald Madoi and the immensely gifted left footed attacker Travis Mutyaba.

The respective semi-final winners will qualify for the final tournament in 2021 that will be hosted by Morocco.

Uganda Cubs XI against Ethiopia Credit: FUFA Media

Uganda Cubs XI: Henry Mwebe (G.K), Vincent Mulema, Juma Ibrahim (Captain), Ronald Madoi, Peter Gava, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Shugai Kaliisa, Travis Mutyaba, Oscar Mawa, Issa Bugembe, Hassan Mubiru

Subs: Humphrey Oyirwoth (G.K), Shafiq Magogo, Samuel Mudiba, Basil Tuma, Fahad Jumbe, Elvis Mwanje, Enock Luyima