Uganda Premier League (Match Day 5):

Sunday, December 20, 2020 Results:

Busoga United 3-5 Vipers

Kyetume 1-0 BUL

Vipers Sports Club humbled Busoga United 5-3 during the Uganda Premier League contest at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Defender Geofrey Wasswa, Milton Karisa, Karim Watambala and a brace from second half Paul Mucureezi inspired the four time Uganda Premier League winners.

Busoga United’s goals were scored by captain George Kasonko, Isma Mugulusi and super substitute Paul Ssekulima.

In the game proper, Wasswa’s deflected free-kick after 24 minutes beat Busoga United goalkeeper Ali Kimera for the goal.

Moments later, Shafik Nana Kakeeto was cautioned by FIFA Referee William Oloya for a foul on Karisa.

Watambala had a direct free-kick saved by goalie Kimera and Oloya waved off a penalty appeal from over-lapping left back Aziz Kayondo.

With three minutes to the half hour mark, Kasonko struck past Vipers’ goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora following his earlier save from Jeromy Kirya.

The joy was however short lived when Karisa scored the second goal.

Muhammed Shaban joins Milton Karisa in celebrating the second goal as David Bagoole closes on

Karisa was set up by striker Shaban Muhammed who controlled a long diagonal ball from Wasswa.

Busoga United was denied what looked like a genuine penalty with a hand ball in a crowed Vipers goal area.

Watambala made it three with a venomous shot in the 52nd minute.

Three minutes later, Mugulusi reduced the deficit with a sublime left footed finish inside the goal area.

At this moment, Busoga United introduced Dan Ssewava for Shariph Kimbowa and at the same time, Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa limped off for Joseph Dhata.

On the hour mark, Paul Ssekulima was introduced for Jeromy Kirya,

Vipers’ technical bench made a double change in the 65th minute when Paul Mucureezi and Ibrahim Orit replaced Muhammed Shaban and David Bagoole respectively.

Mucureezi curled a decent free-kick from 20 yards.

Najib Yiga and Dissan Galiwango replaced Daniel Sserunkuma and Karisa respectively.

Galiwango combined with Yiga to set up Mucureezi for the fifth goal as the latter completed his brace.

Vipers secured their second victory of the campaign in three matches and now has 7 points.

Meanwhile, the earlier game at Njeru witnessed Kyetume overcame BUL 1-0 with striker Baker Buyala scoring the only goal of the game.

Vipers XI Vs Busoga

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Karim Watambala, David Bagoole, Dan Sserunkuma, Shaban Muhammed, Milton Karisa

Subs: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Joseph Dhata, Dissan Galiwango, Siraje Ssentamu, Najib Yiga, Ibrahim Orit

Head Coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Busoga United XI Vs Vipers

Busoga XI: Ali Kimera (G.K), Franco Onen, Shafik Kakeeto, Hakim Magombe, Douglas Muganga, George Kasonko (Captain), Franco Magero Balabala, Jeromy Kirya, Shariph Kimbowa, Ismah Mugulusi, Anthony Mayanja

Subs: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Paul Ssekulima, Edrine Opaala Mukisa, Abubakar Otwao, Dan Ssewava, Gerald Bagoole, Ashirafu Batwawula

Head Coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

L-R: Friday Noah, George Kasonko (Busoga United captain), Habiba Naigaga, Brian Miiro Nsubuga, William Oloya, Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers captain) and Docus Atuhaire

Referees:

Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Docus Atuhaire

Assistant Referee 2: Friday Noah

Fourth Official: Habiba Naigaga