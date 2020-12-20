Uganda Cubs have qualified for the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

To earn the ticket, the Cubs beat resilient Djibouti 1-0 at Umaganda Stadium in Rubavu, Rwanda on Sunday afternoon.

A late-late goal from livewire striker Oscar Mawa helped Uganda edge Djibouti who played the Cecafa U-17 Championship semifinal clash out of their skin.

Despite creating several goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, Uganda could not find the early breakthrough and played the rest of the game under some sort of pressure as Djibouti grew in confidence.

Mawa’s 24th-minute goal was disallowed for offside and had a shot blocked a minute later as Cubs continued to probe Djibouti’s defence that was solid in the first half of the game.

Travis Mutyaba drove a ground shot from the edge of the area just wide of goal.

Travis Mutyaba dribbles Credit: FUFA Media

Mawa missed a free header in the 44th-minute off Issa Bugembe’s inviting cross from the right while Samir Mudiba also missed a free header off Ibrahim Juma’s corner at the stroke of halftime.

After the break, the Cubs continued to dominate looking for the breakthrough but couldn’t get past Osman Youssouf who was superb between the posts for Djibouti.

In the 52nd minute, Mudiba saw his ferocious shot parried over the bar by Youssouf.

With under 25 minutes to play, Cubs head coach Hamuza Lutalo looked to his bench and called on Tuma Tenywa to replace Bugembe and later introduced Hassan Mbiru.

Issa Bugembe shields the ball Credit: FUFA Media

At the other end, Soultan Kadir Soultan had a couple of chances for Djibouti on the counter and forced a save from Henry Mwebe at the near post.

Mutyaba shot wide from point blank range with his weak right foot twelve minutes to play.

With five minutes from time, substitute Hassan Mubiru set up Mutyaba at the edge of the area but Youssouf was in the right place at the right time to make a routine save.

Oscar Mawa mobbed by teammates after netting the winner against Djibouti Oscar Mawa (9) joined by teammates after scoring the winner against Djibouti Uganda Cubs during the playing of the national anthem Uganda Cubs XI that started against Djibouti Djibouti XI that started against Uganda Cubs

Mawa found the breakthrough in the 89th minute when he was played through by Mubiru and slotted past an onrushing Youssouf who wrongly timed his run.

The win sends Uganda Cubs to the Africa Cup of Nations that will be staged by Morocco next year. It’s a second consecutive qualification for Uganda.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cubs now await the winner of the other semifinal between Tanzania and Ethiopia in the final.