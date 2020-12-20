Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day Five)

Sunday, 20th December 2020:

Kyetume Vs BUL – 1:00 PM

Busoga United Vs Vipers – 3:30 PM

The first double header of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League gets underway on Sunday, 20th December 2020 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Buikwe District.

Kyetume takes on BUL in the kick off at 1 PM before defending champions Vipers will visit Busoga United later at 3:30 PM during the climax of round five.

Coming to these two matches, match day five has been played from Friday through to Saturday and this will mark the final piece of action in the top flight before the league takes a break for the 2020 CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

Kyetume, under Charles Livingstone Mbabazi earned their first victory of the campaign when they beat the high flying UPDF 1-0 on Wednesday at the same venue.

Defender Musitafa Mujjuzi scored a last minute winner, a kick from the penalty spot after substitute Steven Kabuye was sandwiched by UPDF captain Denis Ssekitoleko and Joseph Bright Vuni.

This victory was good morale to the side that is yet to lose any game this term.

Kyetume players celebrate the winner against UPDF at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday,

Against BUL, Kyetume faces a wounded opponent who fell in their last game against URA 2-0 the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

In four matches, BUL has won and drawn once with two back to back losses.

BUL assistant head coach Dan Mubiru takes full charge of the game for the fifth time at a time head coach Arthur Kyesmira is still with the Uganda U-17 national team in Rwanda for the 2020 CECAFA U-17 tournament in Rubavu district.

“We have prepared well and have the players to challenge Kyetume” Mubiru disclosed on the match eve.

Mubiru is expected to dwell upon key pillars as Joseph Ssemujju (scorer of 5 goals so far), Anwar Ntege, Walter Ochola, Kenneth Ssemakula, Aggrey Madoi, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Vitalis Tabu, Musa Esenu and others for the much needed win.

BUL’s on colour forward Joseph Ssemujju

Kyetume will bank on their skipper Mujjuzi, goalkeeper Joel “Vama” Mutakubwa, Ezra “Rubber Boy” Bidda, Moses Ali Feni, Baker Buyala, Sharif Ssaka, Benon Tahomera and Henry Orom for inspiration.

UPDF’s Brian Kayanja is closed down by Kyetume lively wide man Ezra Bidda

Kyetume against BUL will be handled by referee Ronaldie Kirangwa.

The second game will witness Vipers play hosts Busoga United at 3:30 PM that will be handled by William Oloya as center referee.

Vipers has played twice, a 1 all draw with Wakiso Giants on the road and a hard earned 2-1 home win over newcomers 2-1.

Vipes head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu issues instructions to forward Paul Mucurezi Credit: John Batanudde

This will therefore be the Venoms’ third game of the season and head coach Fred Kajoba believes that they have done the home work right with each game at Vipers taken as a cup finale.

“At Vipers, every game we play is like a cup final. We have corrected a few of the mistakes from the other games played and will be ready to battle Busoga United” Kajoba told the club media.

Vipers’ striker Muhammad Shaban Credit: John Batanudde

Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora, Muhammed Shaban, Paul Mucureezi, Paul Willa, Azizi Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Karim Watambala, Geofrey Wasswa, skipper Halid Lwaliwa, David Bagoole, Dan Sserunkuma, and others are some of the players available in the docket for selection.

If selected Bagoole and Lawrence Tezikywa will be battling their former side.

Busoga United has had a shoddy start to the season, only picking a point off Kyetume at Njeru in the four games played this season so far.

Their losses came off table leaders UPDF (3-0), traditional rivals BUL (3-1) and lately Police (3-1).

Busoga United players celebrate their opening goal against Kyetume at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Abel Bogere Kikomeko’s coached side has had a number of internal woes that need to be put to bed as early as possible if they are to salvage the season.

Any of the goalkeepers Ali Kimera and Rogers Omedwa could be the pick for Kikomeko.

Skipper George Kasonko, wide man Anthony Mayanja, Isma Mugulusi, Sharif Kimbowa, Douglas Muganga, Gerald Bagoole, Hakim Magombe, Jeromy Kirya and youngster Edwin Opaala Mukisa are come of the players to lift Busoga United against a solid and organized Vipers.

Kyetume Vs BUL – FUFA Technical Centre (1 PM)

Referee : Ronaldie Kirangwa

: Ronaldie Kirangwa Assistant Referee 1 : Gilbert Ngyendo

: Gilbert Ngyendo Assistant Referee 2 : Sharif Lulenzi

: Sharif Lulenzi Fourth Official: Umar Mukisa

Umar Mukisa Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Busoga United Vs Vipers (3:30 PM)