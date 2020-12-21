Airtel Masaza Cup 2020:

Match Day 6 – Monday, December 21, 2020

Mawogola Vs Bulemeezi – 12 PM

Ssingo Vs Butambala – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

With the efforts all energized to qualify for the quarter finals of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament, the boys have been sieved from the men.

The first culprits and victims to fall were 2011 winners Buluuli and Ssingo who got eliminated.

Out of 4 matches played, Buluuli managed just two points and have already departed the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru premises.

Ssingo has played three games so far and will be playing for merely pride when they take on Butambala in the last Butikiro group match on Monday afternoon.

Buluuli-XI-Vs-Mawogola

Ssingo XI Vs Bulemeezi

At noon, joint table leaders Mawogola and Bulemeezi (both on 7 points) open up with the early kick of the double header.

This is will be match day 6 of the Butikiro group since the tournament got underway on 12th December 2020.

Already, 18 goals have been scored in as many as 8 matches.

Permutations:

Ssingo will be party spoilers in the last group match when they take on Butambala.

Mathematically, the tournament defending champions Bulemeezi, Mawogola and Butambala have chances of progressing to the quarter finals.

Mawogola and Bulemeezi (on 7 points apiece) need a draw for both teams to qualify.

Butambala (who are on 4 points) require prayers that any of Bulemeezi or Mawogola fail to win.

Then, themselves (Butambala) will need to win by a margin of more than goals to make 7 points before the goal difference aspect will be considered.

Sharp Shooters:

Bulemeezi’s Bernardo Kateregga is the leading scorer with 3 goals.

He is closely followed by Alex Mutebi (Mawogola), Henry Tenywa (Buluuli) and Sulaiman Ssesazi (Bulemeezi) who have two goals scored apiece.

All Results So Far in Butikiro Group:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Buluuli Butambala 0-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Bulemeezi 2-1 Buluuli

Top Scorers: