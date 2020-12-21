Airtel Masaza Cup 2020:

Match Day 6 – Monday, December 21, 2020

Mawogola Vs Bulemeezi – 12 PM

Singo Vs Butambala – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Action in Butikiro group of the 2020 Masaza Cup will wind down officially on Monday, December 21, 2020 with a double header at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Joint table leaders Mawogola and Bulemeezi (both on 7 points) open up with the early kick off at 12 PM.

Then already eliminated Singo (1 point) and Butambala (4 points) shall square up in the subsequent match at 3 PM.

Bulemeezi’s Ismail Kayondo (Left) takes on Rogers Masembe of Ssingo at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

This will be match day 6 of the Butikiro group since the tournament got underway on 12th December 2020.

So far, 18 goals have been scored in as many as 8 matches.

Permutations:

Realistically, three teams defending champions Bulemeezi, Mawogola and Butambala still have mathematical chances of progressing to the quarter finals.

Mawogola and Bulemeezi (on 7 points apiece) only require a draw for both teams to qualify.

Bulemeezi players and official celebrate after the 4-0 win against Ssingo

Any of these teams to win will imply that Butambala who are on 4 points need to win by a margin of more than goals to make 7 points and then the goal difference bit will come into play.

Bulemeezi head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa who returned after being re-tested for COVID-19 believes they have what it takes to qualify for the quarter finals.

Bulemeezi technical bench during a game at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Simon Peter Mugerwa is on second from left)

“The players are mentally and physically set for the battle at hand. We need to win our game because we do not want to take chances” Mugerwa who guided Bulemeezi to the title in 2019 disclosed.

Mawogola’s Simon Ddungu (Left) and Jamadah Magasi on the technical bench

His counterpart at Mawogola, Simon “Dunga” Ddungu is also positive that they will make it to the quarter finals.

“We are focused to having the best display and qualify for the quarter finals. Right from the first game we played, the concentration was to qualify for the knock out stage and from there, we can talk about the trophy” Ddungu, who is deputized by Jamadah Magasi stated.

Emuron Recoba’s Butambala also has slim chances of qualification should they win by a big margin of goals and pray that any of Mawogola or Bulemeezi fades.

Butambala team

Butambala’s Musa Jjagwe shoots

Coming to these two final games in Butikiro group, Bulemeezi’s Bernardo Kateregga is the leading scorer with 3 goals.

He is closely followed by Alex Mutebi (Mawogola), Henry Tenywa (Buluuli) and Sulaiman Ssesazi (Bulemeezi) who have two goals scored apiece.

All Results:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Buluuli Butambala 0-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Bulemeezi 2-1 Buluuli

