Masaza Cup 2020 (Butikiro Group) – All Results:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Buluuli Butambala 0-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Bulemeezi 2-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Bulemeezi 0-0 Mawogola

Mawogola Ssingo 0-2 Butambala (*Match prematurely halted after 55 minutes)

The Masaza Cup local organizing committee slapped the management of Ssingo Ssaza football team with a fine of Shs 15,000,000 or face a a ban of 1 year for the deliberate efforts of bringing the beautiful game into disrepute.

The development was confirmed by the first vice president of the 2020 Masaza Cup local organizing committee Samuel Mpiima on Monday, 21st December.

Ssingo Ssaza has been slapped with a fine of Shs. 150,000,000 or face a year-long ban from this tournament for bringing the game of football into disrupte. Right from the start of the tournament, they had issues. We are here to promote the brand of Buganda Kingdom and all acts that soil the image of Buganda will not be tolerated. Samuel Mpiima, 1st Vice Chairman Masaza Cup 2020 organizing committee

Mpiima, also the head of the Njeru camp further warned the other teams yet to report for the championship at Njeru to avoid such characters as cited within the Ssingo team.

This was moments after Ssingo’s aborted match with Butambala during the last Butikiro group game played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru, a duel that was abandoned in the 55th minute because Ssingo had 6 players left on the field of play and therefore play could not continue further.

In the same vein, three Ssingo players Ivan Kakumba, Frank Bukenya and Moses Jjagwe were also banned from taking part in the tournament for a period of two years.

Ssingo and the players banned have a right to appeal the sentences through the Masaza Cup appeals committee.

The Butikiro group completed with defending champions Bulemeezi and Mawogola both qualifying to the quarter final stage.

Both Bulemeezi and Mawogola finished with 8 points apiece.

Butambala came third with 7 points, followed by Buluuli (2) and Ssingo (1).

Meanwhile, teams in Bulange group (Busiro, Buvuma, Buwekula, Kyaggwe and Busujju) has their respective players and officials tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Bulange Gardens in Mengo, Kampala.

The reporting day for these teams at Njeru is Sunday, 27th December 2020.

The tournament is sponsored by telecommunications company Airtel, who are partnered by Nabagereka Development Foundation, Centenary Bank and Kande Poultry Farm.

Only players who have not played at the FUFA Big League (second division) and Uganda Premier League (top flight) are allowed to play in the Masaza Cup tournament.

Top Scorers: