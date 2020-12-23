Fast rising Kampala based Soccer Stars Uganda Football Academy held a successful community thanksgiving day on 19th December 2020.

On this day, the academy also conducted a general cleaning drive of the community to ensure we stay in a safe and clean environment.

Stationed in Kisenyi 2, this academy traversed the five zones of Kassato, Kakajo, Mengo Hill, Lubiri Triangle and Church Area where the cleaning and outreach to 50 families for support towards in this festive season.

The general cleaning drive was conducted in zones of Kassato, Kakajo, Mengo Hill, Lubiri Triangle and Church Area (Photography: T.R.A)

Isaac Ogong, the director of Soccer Stars Academy stressed that the event is an annual one conducted every December in a calendar year, intended to help the less privileged in society.

I am so glad that we have carried out community cleaning in our area of residence to ensure that we stay in a clean environment and promote sanitation in the young boys at the academy. On top of that we have managed to serve a number of items that can be used at home like posho, rice, sugar and clothes in a spirit of brotherhood with our neighbors. This is an annual drive that we do every December of the year because we always celebrate by sharing the little we have with the less privileged so that they also have Christmas with a smile. On a another hand, this act imparts a helping heart within the boys which helps them to be kind and supportive wherever they move and I know its the reason why God has always blessed us. Isaac Ogong, the director of Soccer Stars Academy

The community cleaning is an annual event conducted by Soccer Stars Uganda Academy (Credit: T.RA)

Some of the key players produced include; Henry Kiwanuka (Bright Stars FC second captain), Ali Ssentongo (Lamancia), George Oketch (Kampala Junior Team), Ramos Ibrahim (Industrial Area) among others.

Leadership:

Ibrahim Nsubuga is the academy patron. The duo of Isaac Ogogo and Geofrey Iga are co-directors.

The vice chairman is Pausiano Nihibwe and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is Isaac Kigozi.

Some of the donated items

The items donated included sugar, maize flour, rice and others

Ronald Kasirye is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) with two managers; Herman Nambale and Bashir Kamoga.

The parents representative is Hassan Ndugwa, Daniel Odyambo as the coordinator and Asuman Galiwango as the head of sports.

The academy senior woman is Zakiya Nassali.

The academy motto shouts in bold; “The Sky is the Limit”.

Cleaning of the streets

The players of Soccer Stars Uganda Football Academy cleaning the streets

This academy was started in 2013 with 7 children.

To date, they have 230 children hailing from the different parts of Kampala City and the nearby districts as Wakiso and Mukono.