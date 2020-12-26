Rwanda Coach Vincent Mashami has named the provisional squad for the Amavubi ahead of the Africa Nations Championship due in Cameroon early next year.

The Amavubi are in the same Group C with Uganda, holders Morocco and West Africans Togo for the tournament meant for locally based players.

The squad has four goalkeepers, eleven defenders, seven midfielders and nine forwards with traditional giants APR FC contributing the biggest number with ten players.

Experienced heads Emery Bayisenge, Michel Rusheshangoga (AS Kigali), Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police), Ernest Sugira (Rayon Sport), Jacques Tuyisenge and Danny Usengimana (APR) all make cut.

The Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Yves Kimenyi (Kiyovu Sports), Eric Ndayishimye (AS Kigali), Olivier Kwizera (Rayon Sport) and Omar Rwabugiri Ndayisanga (APR)

Defenders: Thierry Manzi, Ange Mutsinze, Fitina Ombelanga, Emmanuel Manishimwe (APR), Emery Bayisenge, Michel Rusheshangoga (AS Kigali), Ally Serumogo, Herve Rugwiro (Kiyovu Sports), Eric Rutanga, Faustin Usengimana and Aimable Nsabimana (Police)

Midfielders: Djabel Manishimwe, Olivier Niyonzima (APR), Eric Ngendahimana (Kiyovu), Eric Nsabimana, Rashid Kalisa (AS Kigali), Dominique Savio Nshuti and Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police).

Forwards: Ernest Sugira (Rayon Sport), Danny Usengimana, Lague Byiringiro Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Justine Mico (APR), Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Hakizimana Muhadijiri (AS Kigali) and Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze)

Waiting List: Jean Bosco Ruboneka and Claude Niyomugabo (APR), Patrick Sibomana.