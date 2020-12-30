Uganda Cranes and hosts Cameroon get the 2020 Pre-Chan mini tournament underway on Friday January 1, 2021, the organisers have confirmed.

The clash will be at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde as both sides test out their provisional squads before naming their final squads.

Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde visited by @UgandaCranes coach @johnnymckinstry and performance analyst @AMDFootball.

The stadium will host Uganda vs Cameroon this Friday in a Pre-CHAN Tournament pic.twitter.com/YjWtDUOqei — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) December 30, 2020

After Friday, Johnathan McKinstry’s charges will return to action on January 4 against Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s Zambia before concluding with a game against Niger on January 7.

Players:

Goalkeepers: Tom Ikara (Police), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Musitafa Mujuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA),Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Hassan Muhammad (Police)

Midfielders: Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Fowards: Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joackim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA),Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation : Hamid Juma

: Hamid Juma Head Coach : Johnathan McKinstry

: Johnathan McKinstry Assistant Coaches : Abdallah Mubiru & Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

: Abdallah Mubiru Charles Livingstone Mbabazi Performance Coach: Alexander McCarthy

Alexander McCarthy Goalkeeping Coach : Sadiq Wassa

: Sadiq Wassa Sports Scientist : Felix Ayobo

: Felix Ayobo Doctors : Dr. Emmanuel Nakabago and Dr. Opika Opoka

: Dr. Emmanuel Nakabago and Dr. Opika Opoka Media : Hussein Marsha Ahmed

: Hussein Marsha Ahmed Team manager : Geoffrey Massa

: Geoffrey Massa Equipment manager s: Samuel Hassan Mulondo & Ayub Balyejusa

s: Samuel Hassan Mulondo & Ayub Balyejusa Team Coordinator: Paul Mukatabala

Uganda Cranes Fixtures

Uganda vs Cameroon 1st Jan 2020



Uganda vs Zambia 4th Jan 2021



Uganda vs Niger 7th Jan 2021

