The Angel of Death has once again struck hardest and claimed a sports icon in professional boxer Isaac Zebra Ssenyange.

Also known as “Mando” among the boxing fraternity, Ssenyange, 39, met his death in a rather gruesome manner.

Yet to be established gunmen attacked his family based in Bwaise (near Eden Service Park), a suburb of the capital city, Kampala during the wee-hours of Wednesday, 30th December 2020.

A sports journalist working with Record Media, David Kalyango reported to the scene of crime two hours after the shooting and by the time of his arrival, the body had been taken to Mulago Hospital for postmortem studies.

“It is a sad moment. People are gathered at the deceased’s house mourning. According to the wife, they were first knocked at the door before they opened and the shooting was done. I reached when the ambulance had taken the body to Hospital. This is a very sad time for the family, boxing family and the sports fraternity at large” Kalyango disclosed.

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange

Ssenyange is a former national team (The Bombers) captain who featured prominently in the super heavy fights before he graduated from the amateurs setting to become a full professional.

He is best remembered for having captained the Bombers to the 10th All Africa Games hosted in Maputo city, Mozambique in 2011.

By and large, his 15 year amateur career was highlighted by 195 wins and 19 losses before turning professional when he debuted against Kenya’s Patrick Amote in 2012.

At the time of his demise, Ssenyange has been employed by the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) as the in-charge of general duties.

He is survived by a widow, Mercy Ssenyange and one child, Isaac Ssenyange Junior.

Burial arrangements remain unknown at large as the investigations to poach the merciless assailants commence immediately.

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange training a young boxer in the recent times

Rest in Peace!