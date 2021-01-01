Current Uganda Premier League table leaders Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club has released five players in a bid to cleanse their house for the second part of the first round in the 2020-21 season.

The players in the box include goalkeeper Tony Kyamera, winger Juma Ssebaduka as well as the trio of defenders Najib Gwaidu Tusaba, Fred Okot and Ronnie Kisekka.

The development was confirmed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro on 31st December 2020 after review of the players’ performance at the end of the year.

“We decided to release five players; Tony Kyamera, winger Juma Ssebaduka, Najib Gwaidu Tusaba, Fred Okot and Ronnie Kisekka after review of their commitment to serve the club via-a-vis the current demands and pressure at the club. Therefore varying factors for their release ranging from professional conduct, performance to commitment at work”

All the released players were acquired in the off season with goalkeeper Kyamera captured from Express after the Red Eagles had confirmed his release due to difficulties to acquire his valid national identity.

He has since struggled to make regular appearances for training sessions and fallen in the pecking order to first choice Yusuf Wasswa and the recovering Douglas Kisembo.

Former Express and Bright Stars’ winger Ssebadduka, Najib has pending issues with the official personal registration documentations (national identity card and passport).

Okot and Kisekka have had commitment and suspect unprofessional conduct that reflected to the level of dedication at work, many a time.

Miiro clarified that the players released will not be compensated and have been since notified.

The CEO, a former national dedicated referee has also confirmed that the army side is in the process of filling the void left by these players if need be.

“Definitely, we shall seek replacements for the players released. We need to strengthen our club before the league resumes in February 2021.” Miiro elucidated.

The army side has had a stellar start to the 2020-21 season, winning four matches out of the possible five.

They recorded a convincing 3-0 win against Busoga United, 5-1 over newcomers Kitara, 2-1 apiece against BUL and Police.

UPDF only faltered when they lost 1-0 away to Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in a game when missed a 90th minute penalty through Okot before falling to Musitafa Mujjuzi’s kick from the penalty mark on the break.

When the league resumes on 13th February 2020, UPDF will visit defending champions Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.