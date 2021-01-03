Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Sunday, 3rd January 2021 Results

Busiro 1-1 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Busujju 2-0 Buwekula

Next Matches (Tuesday, 5th January 2021):

Buvuma Vs Busujju (12 PM)

Buweekula Vs Busiro (3 PM)

A ten man Busiro outfit rallied from a goal down to earn a point with Kyaggwe during the 1 all draw in Bulange group at the FUFA Technical centre, Njeru on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Kyaggwe took the lead through Ronald Obele on the half hour mark.

Obele finished past goalkeeper Juma Kirabira off a decent cut back from Isaac Jangeyambe.

With four minutes to the end of the first half, Kyaggwe attained numerical advantage when center referee Stephen Kimayo sent off Busiro’s forward Amuza Kalibwami following an elbow towards Moses Buga.

Despite the red card, Busiro did not lose focus as they fought gallantly and made amends in the closing stanza.

Malida Kuteesa poked the ball home off a well laid ball from the left flank by robust forward Gerald Ogweti.

This followed a long ball from Robert Ssentongo that was brushed into the path of Ogweti by stylish left footed play-maker Arafat Usama.

Busiro play-maker Arafat Usama beats Kyaggwe captain Gerald Mayombwe

The draw took Busiro to 7 points off three matches as they consolidated the top spot.

Kyaggwe is second with 5 points having completed all the four matches in the group.

Christened as the “Bukunja Warriors”, Kyaggwe missed the services of their key pillars; Ivan Waako (suspension due to accumulated cautions) and a disjointed shoulder for midfielder Hussein Senoga.

“It has been a battle well fought. We done everything possible but conceded in the closing stages of the matches played. We have to wait for results in the other matches to determine our feat” Hussein Mbalangu disclosed to the media after the game.

His counterpart at Busiro Ssaza Ronald Lukungu was full of praise for the players given the fighting spirit in which they recovered from a goal and man down to draw the match.

We battled gallantly. Despite being a man down and a man less, the players did not lose focus. We remained on course to play for a point. I am happy because we are close to qualifying out of the group. Ronald Lukungu, Busiro Ssaza Head Coach

Ronald Lukungu, head coach of Busiro Ssaza

Meanwhile, Busujju worked hard for the first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Buweekula during the opening game on Sunday.

Shafic Kakande and Isaac Kiberu scored in each half as Busujju, a side coached by Frank Mulindwa overcame Robert Kafeero’s Buweekula.

Busujju now has four points in three matches with a defeat to Busiro (2-1) and 1 all against Kyaggwe.

This was the first loss for Buweekula having won 2-1 against Kyaggwe and drawn 1 all with Buvuma in a rain marred duel.

Like Busujju, Buweekula also has 4 points off three matches.

Following Monday’s rest day, games in Bulange group resume on Tuesday, 5th January 2021 with a double header as Buvuma hosts Busujju during the early kick off at 12 PM.

Later on Tuesday, Buweekula will entertain Busiro at 3 PM.

Busiro XI Vs Kyaggwe

Team Line Ups:

Busiro XI: Juma Kirabira (GK- 18), Disty Edward Mubiru (5), Razak Best Mumbere (12), Brian Kasule (15), Robert Ssentongo (14), Badru Kabanda (8), Arafat Usama (10), Rogers Adriko (6), Gerald Ogwet (9), Malida Kuteesa (3), Amuza Kalibwami (4)

Subs: Adadi Mutumba (1), Ivan Ssemwanga (13), Lawrence Ssematimba (11), Paul Wasswa (2)

L-R: Ronald Lukungu, Bright Tadeo Nyanzi and Thomas Moore Mujuzi

Team officials:

Team manager: Thomas Moore Mujuzi

Head coach: Ronald Lukungu

Assistant coach: Bright Tadeo Nyanzi

Official: Sarah Nanyonjo

Kyeggwe XI Vs Busiro

Kyaggwe XI: Florence Watimon (GK-18), James Wogute (6), Apollo Senteza (21), Allan Wanyama (15), Gerald Mayombwe (14 – Captain), Akibaru Sentongo (16), Moses Buga (10), Ronald Obele (22), Lazarus Esele (17), Isaac Jangeyambe (9), Ronald Nsumbiano (7)

Subs: Lawrence Lubanga (G.K-1), Alex Kisejja (11), Brian Muzuni (19)

Kyaggwe technical bench,. L-R: Ben Kinene, Saaka Mpiima, Hussein Mbalangu and Ronald Magomu

Team officials:

Team manager: Ben Kinene

Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Assistant coach: Saaka Mpiima

Official: Ronald Magomu

Team captains Rogers Adriko and Gerald Mayombwe with match officials prior to kick off

Match officials:

Referee: Stephen Kimayo

Assistant Referee 1: Muhammed Ssali

Assistant Referee 2: Fredrick Kiwanuka

4th official: Babra Nayebare

Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Match commissioner: Festus Kirumira

Other Bulange Group Results:

Busiro 7-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Kyaggwe 1-2 Buwekula

Buwekula Busujju 1-2 Busiro

Busiro Buvuma 1-2 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Kyaggwe 1-1 Busujju

Busujju Buweekula 1-1 Buvuma