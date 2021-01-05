CAF Confederation Cup

Wednesday, January 6

KCCA FC vs. AS Kigali – 4:00 pm, St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende

Agg: 0-2

When KCCA Football Club battles AS Kigali in the CAF Confederation Cup at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, a number of players will be making their continental debuts.

Among those awaiting their debut is center forward Brian Aheebwa.

The former Mbarara City man has been in fine form since joining the Kasasiro, netting seven league goals thus far, a feat that has earned him the December Player of the Month Award.

Aheebwa’s goal-scoring exploits will be required for KCCA to overturn a two-goal deficit against the Rwandan side on Wednesday.

“We are all in a positive mind, everyone is in shape and every player is positive. We are working hard every day to see that we lift the team to another level,” Aheebwa said ahead of the game.

“And as a player, I definitely don’t have any pressure but I see that I have to deliver in that game. I have to be on top of that game and see that the team qualifies.”

On making his debut, Aheebwa said: “It’s a very good challenge, these are the moments I have been waiting for to play on such a level and challenge myself.”