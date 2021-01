Masengere Group: Bugerere 2-0 Kyadondo

Bugerere Ssaza opened up with a 2-0 win against Kyadondo during the Masengere group of the Masaza Cup 2020 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Tonny Kiberu and second half substitute Wycliff Luseda were on target for Bugerere, a side coached by Andrew Ssali.

Kyadondo missed several goal scoring opportunities through Innocent Atiku, Eric Wadribo and Peter Kalvin Emayu.

Bugerere returns to action against Mawokota on Friday at 3 PM.

On the other hand, Kyadondo will face Kooki in Friday’s early kick off at noon.

Bugerere XI

Team Line Ups:

Bugerere XI: Dirisa Mayinja (G.K-18), Allan Mutumba (3), Jafari Kaziro (4), Fredrick Ngalo (15), Sharif Lubega (2), Twaha Ayman Toure (12), Juma Kasozi (6 – Captain), Saidi Mayanja (5), Geofrey Gaganga (14), Tonny Kiberu (9), Swaibu Ndugwa (10)

Substitutes: Wycliff Luseda (11), Derrick Walugembe (8), Faizal Senoga (13), Umar Luswabi (7)

Team officials:

Team manager: Godfrey Bisaso

Head coach: Andy Ssali

Assistant coach: Hamidu Gitta

Official: David Bbale

Kyadondo XI Vs Bugerere

Kyadondo XI: Aristoti Muyindo (1-G.K), James Mubezi (12), Herbert Abima (5), Jimmy Kiwanuka (13), Yuda Tadeo Dumba (2), Salim Kyobe (3), Borris Onegi (14), Innocent Atiku (4), Eric Wadribo (8), Peter Kaivin Emayu (10), Andrew Otim (15)

Substitutes: Hamza Lutaya (18), Tonny Kyagaba (7), Henry Wamala (17), Ali Mukiibi (9), Shion Badru Kayiza (6)

Team officials:

Team manager: David Kalibala

Head coach: George William Lutalo

Assistant coach: Joakim Mukungu

Official: Yusuf Senyonjo

Match Officials:

Referee: Hamza Katende

Assistant Referee 1: Davis Wanyama

Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

4th official: Fred Ishaka

Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Match Commissioner: Francis Bikeka