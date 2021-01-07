Brian Aheebwa scored three times against AS Kigali to guide KCCA to a 3-1 win but bowed out of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga rates the Kasasiro that featured on the afternoon at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Charles Lukwago 6.0: Made a couple of decent saves in the opening stages of the game to keep the score line at 1-0 but beaten from the spot by Hakizimana.

Denis Iguma 6.0: The only experienced head in the backline but often failed to deal with AS Kigali aerial prowess.

Musa Ramadhan 3.0: His foul on Nigerian Abubaker Lawal earned AS Kigali a penalty that eliminated KCCA. A surprise selection ahead of Peter Magambo, Filbert Obenchan and Samuel Kato.

Joseph Kafumbe 3.0: Another surprise selection by Mike Mutebi at left wing back. Totally forgot his defensive duties and AS Kigali made an avalanche of attacks via his wing. No wonder he was hauled off at half time.

Kizza Bukenya 5.0: Deployed as a right wing back. Had a slow start to the game but later improved taking the ball to the AS Kigali left back but often made errant touches at opportunistic moments.

Keziron Kizito 4.0: So loose with possession and when presented with opportunities to play that forward pass, he was hesitant. Shocking that he played the entire game.

Ashraf Mugume 7.0: The team’s engine on the afternoon. Disciplined with his passing and created the third goal with a precise pass to Aheebwa.

Bright Anukani 5.0: Created the second goal with a typical Anukani pass but failed to shoot at goal when presented with opportunities and lost possession carelessly on a few occasions.

Sam Ssenyonjo 4.0: Failed to replicate the league form and rarely had sight at goal. Came off for Sadat Anaku at half time.

Brian Aheebwa 9.0: Proved his sharpness in front of goal with three centre forward’s goals but missed a couple of good opportunities in the second half to complete the job.

Substitutes

Steven Sserwadda 5.0: A slight improvement on Kafumbe but not much impact.

Sadat Anaku 4.0: Made some good runs behind the AS Kigali defence but missed a couple of opportunities.

Charles Lwanga 3.0: Had no impact.

Coach: Mike Mutebi 5.0: Defended his team selection in the post-match presser but some of his choices especially in defence were shocking. His changes also produced no impact.