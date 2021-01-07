Masengere Group (7th January 2021 Results):

Kooki 1-2 Mawokota

Mawokota Bugerere 2-0 Kyadondo

Mawokota kicked off the 2020 Masaza Cup with a hard fought 2-1 victory over Kooki during a Masengere group duel at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Fazil Tumwine put the three time Masaza Cup champions in the lead on the 20th minute mark.

Towards the end of the first half, Kooki was awarded a penalty by referee Moses Lubowa following a foul in the area on Benjamin Ssemango.

Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano sent goalkeeper Anthony Emojong the wrong way for the equalizer as the first half ended 1 goal apiece.

Fazil Tumwine crosses the ball

In the second half, Isaac Ofoyrwith beat goalkeeper Isaac Kwizera Onyango in an acute angle to restore Mawokota’s lead.

The score remain like that for the rest of the game as Mawokota who are coached by Richard Malinga earned maximum points.

Malinga looks forwards the remaining two games of the group to top the group.

“We are happy having won the first match in the group. We look forward the remaining two matches against Bugerere and Kyadondo because the target is to qualify from the group” Malinga, a former Uganda Cranes international disclosed after the match.

Mawokota team bench

Meanwhile, Bugerere leads the Masengere group after a 2-0 win earlier in the day against Kyadondo.

Friday is rest day and action in the group resumes on Saturday, 9th January 2021.

Kyadondo takes on Kooki in the early kick off at noon before Mawokota will face Bugerere during the second contest.

Mawokota XI Vs Kooki

Kooki XI Vs Mawokota