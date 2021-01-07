Masaza Cup 2020 (Muganzirwazza Group):

Gomba

Buddu

Ssese

Kabula

The four teams in the Muganzirwazza group will test for COVID-19 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

These four teams consist of two former champions Gomba, Buddu as well as islanders Ssese and Kabula.

This development was confirmed by Hajji Sulaiman Ssejjengo, the chairperson of the Masaza Cup organizing committee.

“We shall have the teams in Muganzirwazza group (Buddu, Ssese, Gomba and Kabula) tested for COVID-19 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium. This was made possible because of the convenience for all these teams who could not travel to Kampala” Ssejjengo clarified.

Masaza Cup Organizing Committee chairperson Sulaiman Ssejjengo testing for COVID-19

Unlike the teams in the other groups (Butikiro, Bulange and Masengere), their respective players and officials were tested at Bulange Gardens in Mengo, Kampala.

The best two teams after the round robin format will qualify for the quarter finals.

Already four teams; Bulemeezi, Mawogola, Busiro and Busujju have qualified to the quarter final stage which gets underway on January 18th 2021.

This tournament is bankrolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, the Nabagereka Development Foundation, United National Development Programme (UNDP), CBS FM and BBS Telefaina.

This tournament is played by players who have not yet made the grade to the national teams (U-23, U-20 and Uganda Cranes), the FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League.

Bulemeezi is the defending champion after defeating Busiro 1-0 during the 2019 final (in extra time) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Emmanuel Loki scored the priceless goal.

This championship was originally supposed to be played in June – July 2020 but it was extended ahead after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike in the previous editions, the home and away format was not considered since one neutral venue (FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru) is being used.

The final will be played on 23rd January 2021 with the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda II in attendence.

All Muganzirwazza Group Fixtures:

Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

Buddu Vs Ssese (12 PM)

Gomba Vs Kabula (3 PM)

Friday, January 15, 2021:

Ssese Vs Gomba (12 PM)

Kabula Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Sunday, January 17, 2021: