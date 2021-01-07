Pre CHAN 2020 Mini Tournament:

Thursday, January 7, 2021: Uganda Cranes Vs Niger – Cameroon

Uganda Cranes will face Niger in the final preparatory match for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

Coming to this final match on Thursday, January 7, 2021, Uganda Cranes has previously played to a 1 all draw with hosts Cameroon.

Milton Karisa scored Uganda’s goal against Cameroon.

They later recovered to win 2-0 against Milutin Sredejovic’s Zambia with goals coming from Viane Ssekajugo and Steven Mukwala.

“The build up against Niger will be helping us to prepare for the CHAN 2020 tournament especially in the match against West Africans Togo. We look forward bettering the performances like the matches against Cameroon and Zambia” Johnathan McKinstry disclosed.

McKinstry is expected to ring changes to the team with faced Zambia, to give chances to the pool of players at his disposal.

Goalkeeper Tom Ikara is among the players expected to be given a run in after the other two goalkeepers Joel Mutakubwa and Nafian Alionzi were named against Cameroon and Zambia respectively.