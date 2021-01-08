The Kololo Youth Tennis League has attracted untapped local talent with a goal of nurturing the finest junior players in Uganda.

The tournament which is a brain-child of Tennis For All Uganda has been running from 22nd November and will climax on 10th January 2020 at East Kololo Tennis Courts.

Talking up the competition, Mubiru Shafik – one of the beneficiaries explained to Kawowo Sports the milestones he’s achieved under the arrangement.

“I thank our coaches because they have done a lot for us. They give us tennis rackets, shoes, clothes and paid school fees,” he said.

“Among the final 8 boys and 4 girls required to make the finals, I am confident I will make the cut.”

Kololo Youth Tennis League Tournament Director Arnold Jurua (C)

Coach Vincent Muwereza Kaddu and his team who have secured support from partners Elgon Fresh Honey feel the Pandemic has been the major hiccup.

“It’s been a difficult time for Covid and most of these kids come from Kamwokya and Naguru.

“Most of them spend their time unproductively but if we keep them engaged, they will probably form a team that will represent Uganda in the future.”

The league is split into two divisions; with age groups 10-14yrs and 15-18yrs. The match format is round robin; first to 8 games. Best of three sets at knock out stages.