Twenty four hours after leading Simba SC to the Group stages of the Caf Champions League, coach Sven Vandenbroeck has left, the club confirmed.

The Dutch left on mutual consent according to a statement released by the on its social media pages.

“The Board of Directors of Simba SC announce to its members and fans that we have parted ways with our head coach Sven Vandenbroeck by mutual consent.

“Simba Sports Club thanks coach Sven for the success achieved during the time with the club, where we won the Tanzania Premier League, The FA Cup, The Community Shield and qualified for the Africa Caf Champions League.”

The club has also confirmed that assistant coach Selemani Matola will lead the team at the moment.

“In light of the above, assistant Coach Selemani Matola will hold the position vacated by Sven up until we announce a new person for role.

“We recognize that Sven will always be part of the Simba family. We wish him all the best in the future endeavours.”

Simba is home to Ugandan international midfielder Taddeo Lwanga who joined the club a couple of weeks ago.