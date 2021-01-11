Making a bet with a bookmaker is a great way to test your luck and make some money in the process. Hundreds of betting websites offer services to millions of fans across the world who like to bet on sports online. Although it’s relatively young, 22Bet Betting Company stands out among other online bookmakers.

22Bet is a powerful online sports betting platform that offers much more than just sports betting. 22Bet offers its users a superior and rewarding experience that every sports fan and punter will find something they like on their website.

Even the most demanding customers will discover numerous betting opportunities because every day, they price up more than a thousand events, from well-known blockbuster events to specialized, niche ones across all sports. They take bets on football (soccer), cricket, ice hockey, American Football, basketball, rugby, baseball, biathlon, boxing, tennis, snooker, cycling, darts, table tennis, water polo, curling, Gaelic football, Formula 1, handball, motorsport, horse-racing, as well as eSports. In fact, if you can’t find a bet you want to make at 22Bet, then probably there isn’t a market for it.

22Bet made its entrance to the Uganda gambling market recently but has quickly become the number one destination for placing lucrative bets on numerous events. It’s is licensed by the Lotteries And Gaming Regulatory Board under the Laws of Uganda, offering a secure and legal gambling space.

Whatever your preference is when playing – desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile – 22Bet is a great option across the board. This sportsbook is fully compatible with any devices used and adapts to your screen size accordingly.

For its popularity, football (soccer) is at the top of most common picks even though 22Bet features, as earlier stated, a long list of sports one can choose between so you can always be at your most efficient which is something every sports fan wants.

Welcome Offers and Promos

All new customers are greeted with a bonus of 100% up to Ugx. 550,000 which is a great head start and the wagering requirement is just x5. There is also a weekly chance of getting up to Ugx. 450,000 when depositing on any Friday. Their reload offer is a 100% match for the amount of your deposit, which is rare for this type of bonus.

22Bet realizes that even a weekly bonus might not be sufficient for everyone, which is why their customer can count on a special bonus for a series of losing bets. On top of that, you can enjoy the exclusive accumulator of the day deal with the best odds just for you.

22Bet Casino

Another distinctive thing about 22Bet is that you can enjoy an additional service under the same brand name, a casino. This is a fully-fledged gambling venue where you will discover hundreds of top slots and live dealer games.

22Bet Casino is a great opportunity to take a breather and relax following a series of successful bets on sports by spinning some reels or playing against professional live dealers. Their unique collection of slots and casino games is praised for variety, quality, and themes, with a choice that many standalone casinos in Uganda will surely envy. Whether you are an avid fan of the old classics or looking for action-packed releases by the industry’s top providers, 22Bet will be sure to have just the finest titles for you to explore.

The live casino features all the traditional games any gambler would rightfully expect to find – there’s roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and many other casino games. All of those are played against live dealers working out of the best casinos, with the virtual random number generator in play to ensure 100% random outcomes.

When luck is on your side, there is no stopping you. Find the best odds, countless markets and royal treatment at 22Bet.