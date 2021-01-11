Striker Brian Aheebwa is confident that the fine form he has had at club level will be carried on to the Uganda Cranes at the forthcoming Africa Nations Championship in Cameroon.

The burly forward is arguably the most in form player for Uganda going into the biennial tournament.

At KCCA FC where he plies his trade, Aheebwa has so far scored ten goals in just six games. It should be noted that this is his first season at the Lugogo based side having joined them prior to the start of the season from Mbarara City FC.

Of the aforementioned goal tally, seven have come from the Uganda Premier League where he is currently the top scorer whilst the other three were scored in the CAF Confederation Cup albeit KCCA FC were dumped out by AS Kigali.

Aheebwa is optimistic that this good return can be maintained at CHAN to help Uganda perform well.

“I’m first of all thankful to God that I have had a good run with the club. It gives me confidence as a player and I hope this can be same for the National Team.”

“As a player this is a big opportunity and honour to play for the National Team and this is a challenge I have been waiting for. The team is ready and everyone is in good shape since we arrived here.” He said after training on Monday.

Brian Aheebwa attempts to shoot in training

Whereas he had earlier been summoned in March last year before the same tournament was postponed, this will be the first competitive outing for Aheebwa with the Uganda Cranes.

Uganda is in group C alongside defending Champions Morocco, Rwanda and Togo.