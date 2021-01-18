Masaza Cup 2020:

Quarter-final 1: Mawogola 0-1 Busiro

Mawogola Busiro Quarter final 2: Busujju 1-3 Bulemeezi

Tuesday, January 19, 2021:

Quarter final 3 : Gomba Vs Bugerere (12 PM)

: Gomba Vs Bugerere (12 PM) Quarter final 4: Mawokota Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Masaza Cup defending champions Bulemeezi scrolled to the semi-finals of the 2020 edition following a comprehensive 3-1 victory against Busujju at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday, 18th January 2021.

Gabriel Eragu opened the scoring business and Hakiramu Muzanyi added a brace for Bulemeezi.

Second half substitute Shafic Kakande got the consolation for Busujju.

Eragu tapped home past goalkeeper John Collin Wesonga as early as the 8th minute off John Ben Nakibinge’s delivery from the left.

With a quarter an hour to play, Muzanyi headed the second goal before wrapping up the scoring business four minutes later.

Kakande got a late consolation for Busujju off Brian Omirambe’s assist with 6 minutes left on the clock.

Bulemeezi joined Busiro who had been the first confirmed side in the semi-finals.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bulemeezi head coach expressed satisfaction about the performance from his side.

“I am delighted for the performance from the team. We showed maturity throughout the game and we look forward towards the semi-finals” Mugerwa disclosed after the match.

The first quarter final match between Busiro and Mawogola was won by the former 1-0 with Malida Kuteesa scoring the all-important goal.

Meanwhile, the last two quarter final matches will be played on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Record champions Gomba face Bugerere in the early kick off at 12 PM whilst three time champions Mawokota shall square up with Buddu at 3 PM.

The semi-final clashes are lined up on Thursday, 21st January 2021 before the grand finale on Saturday, 23rd January 2021.

Team Line Ups:

Busujju XI: John Collin Wesonga (1), Issa Bugembe (8), Michael Ssimbwa (14), Samson Kasozi (4), Bernard Alijuna (13), Ivan Irinimbabazi (12), Brian Omirambe (9), Bernard Ndifuna (2), Isaac Kiberu (3), Fahim Ssaka (10), Ronald Kaye (7 – Captain)

Subs: Benon Bukenya (18), Shafic Kakande (11), Israel Nviri (15), Eddy Ssebandeke (5)

Officials:

Team manager: Adam Masembe

Adam Masembe Head coach: Frank Mulindwa

Frank Mulindwa Assistant coach: Geofrey Jjuuko

Bulemeezi XI: Haman Mugoye (18), Henry Musisi Muyomba (2), Douglas Kizza Lule (3), Rashid Ssemwogerere (5), Sulaiman Ssesazi (6), Dirisa Masembe (15), Simon Katumba (4), Thomas Kakakire (8), Hakiramu Muzanyi (9), John Ben Nakibinge (11), Gabriel Eragu (14)

Subs: Ibra Banalya (1), Masuudi Kafumbe (10), Ismael Kayondo (7), Travis Mutyaba (13), Rodgers Ssebyondya (12)

Team officials:

Team manager: Muhammad Kimbugwe

Muhammad Kimbugwe Head coach : Simon Peter Mugerwa

: Simon Peter Mugerwa Assistant coach: Yusuf Kinene

Yusuf Kinene Team Doctor: Abbey Yiga

Abbey Yiga Official: Mukisa Walakira

Match Officials: