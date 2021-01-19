Uganda Cranes needed a strong performances from stand in Captain Mustafa Mujuzi and anchor-man Shafik Kagimu as they managed only a goalless draw against Rwanda in their Group C 2020 Chan opener.

Cranes must now beat Togo in their second game on Friday to stand a chance of reaching the quarter finals for the first time in the competition history.

Charles Lukwago 6.0:

Made two good saves to deny Hakizimana but looked shaky at times especially failing to beat the Rwanda forwards to crosses in his area.

Paul Willa 5.0:

Some moments when he looked sloppy defensively especially when faced with the pace and trickery of Savio Nshuti and Emmanuel Manishimwe but held on.

Aziz Kayondo 5.5:

The Vipers man squandered an opportunity when he beat his markers just outside the box but was defensively solid despite offering less going forward.

Mustafa Mujuzi 7.0:

Rarely put a foot wrong and gave a good account of himself against the experienced Jacques Tuyisenge. He also tried to initiate attacks from the back with his long pass.

Paul Mbowa 6.0:

Looked assured and had a few blocks to deny the Amavubi attackers and was composed in possession.

Shafik Kagimu 6.5

He controlled the game at times from midfield and as willing to pick the ball from his defenders. He also offered willingness to pass the ball forward especially in the second half when Mawejje came on.

Joachim Ojera 6.0:

Brilliant pace on the wings but the final ball let him down often. He also missed two good opportunities to fire the Cranes into the lead. First, he headed out wide in the first minute and was late to react when Kwizera fumbled with a ball from Mawejje’s corner.

Bright Anukani 3.0

Sloppy in some of his general play and failed to feed the forwards with that usual killer pass and it was no surprise that he came off at half time.

Karim Watambala 5.0

Like Ojera, he sometimes over held on the ball when a single pass could have worked. Into oblivion for most parts of the game especially in the first half.

Viane Ssekajugo 3.0

Rarely touched the ball and was outmuscled by the big Rwandese full backs. Replaced by Ocen at half time.

Milton Karisa N/A

Unfortunately injured inside the first quarter of the game and it remains to be seen how much he could have contributed had he stayed on the pitch.

Substitutes

Brian Aheebwa 5.0

Nearly scored after introduction but went missing as he lacked service on the evening.

Tonny Mawejje 5.0:

An improvement on Anukani as he was willing to pick the ball from deep and also went close but had his shot from just inside the area blocked.

Ben Ocen 6.0:

Lively and took the ball to the Rwandese full back without fear. His one two passes also appeared to unlock the Amavubi defence, won a couple of free kicks on the edge as well.