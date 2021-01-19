Masaza Cup 2020 (Quarter-finals):

Tuesday, January 19, 2021:

Gomba Vs Bugerere ( 12 PM )

) Mawokota Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Results:

Mawogola 0-1 Busiro

Busiro Busujju 1-3 Bulemeezi

Record Masaza Cup winners Gomba Lions are up in arms against Bugerere in the third quarter final of the 2020 edition at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Gomba came top of the Muganzirwazza group whilst Bugerere were runners up in Masengere group.

Gomba recorded two victories; 4-0 over Kabula and 4-3 against Ssese before drawing 1 all with Buddu.

On the other hand, Bugerere had one win, loss and draw apiece during their three group stage matches against Kyadondo, Mawokota and Kooki.

Ibrahim Kirya, head coach at Gomba asserts that the quarter final stage comes along with its own expectations and approach.

“The way we approached and played in the group stages will differ from the quarter finals. Therefore, we have a different game plan against Bugerere” Kirya stated.

He is expected to maintain Francis Anguzu ahead of Nasif Kabuye.

Gomba goalkeeper Francis Anguzu

Left back George Kaddu, also a specialist in execution of long distant throw-ins will also be available.

Other players ready for service for Gomba include the team captain Abdallah Ssentongo, Isaac Musiima, Juma Lutankome and the sharp left footed forward Charles Bbale among others.

Gomba right back Hamis Kafeero crosses the ball

Team Bugerere is coached by Andrew Ssali, one person who is known for perfect organization of his teams.

Ssali has a wide variety of players at his disposal as goalkeeper Dirisa Mayinja, Allan Mutumba, Jafari Kaziro, Fredrick Ngalo, Sharif Lubega, Twaha Ayman Toure, captain Juma Kasozi, Saidi Mayanja, Geofrey Gaganga, Tonny Kiberu, Swaibu Ndugwa, Wycliff Luseda, Derrick Walugembe, Faizal Senoga and Umar Luswabi, among others.

Bugerere XI Vs Mawokota. Mawokota won 2-0

Bugerere head coach Andrew Ssali

The second match on Tuesday will be the final quarter final between Mawokota and Buddu, kicking off at 3 PM.

Already, two teams (Bulemeezi and Busiro) have progressed to the semi-finals slated for Thursday, 21st January 2021.

Defending champions Bulemeezi overcame Busujju 3-1 with Gabriel Eragu and Hakiramu Muzanyi (brace) on target for Bulemeezi, a side christened as “Abalyanaka”.

Second half substitute Shafic Kakande got the consolation for Busujju.

Busiro had piped Mawogola 1-0 during the first quarter final match with Malida Kuteesa tapping home Gerald Ogwet’s cut back.

The final will be played on Saturday, 23rd January 2021 with the King of Buganda Kingdom, His Highness Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II confirming attendance.