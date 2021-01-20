Masaza Cup 2020 (Semi-finals): Thursday, 21st January 2021:

Busiro Vs Gomba (12 PM)

Bulemeezi Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Busiro Ssaza football team players dedicated their 1-0 quarter final win over Mawogola to newly elected Busiro North Member of Parliament (MP) Hon. Paul Nsubuga.

“We dedicate this victory to the people of Busiro especially our patron Hon. Paul Nsubuga. He has supported us in a very special way and at all times” Rogers Adriko, team captain told Kawowo Sports after the game.

Malida Kuteesa with bandaged head is congragulated by teammates after scoring

Malida Kuteesa scored the priceless goal on the stroke of half time off Gerald Ogwet’s cut back from the right.

During the celebration of this goal, the players display a special message to the public with a writing on a cloth congratulating the newly elected legislator.

“Hon. Paul Nsubuga Congs” the message written in black ink on a white cloth read aloud.

Busiro express their appreciation for Hon. Paul Nsubuga

Losing finalist to Bulemeezi during the 2019 edition, Busiro became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2020 championship.

Busiro won three matches and drew another during the group stages.

Ronald Lukungu’s coached side humbled Buvuma 7-0 in their opener, beat Buwekula 3-1, Busujju 2-1 and drew with Kyaggwe 1 all.

Busiro XI Vs Busujju

Mawogola player shields the ball from Busiro poster boy Arafat Usama

Busiro takes on the record four time Masaza Cup champions Gomba on Thursday, 21st January 2021 during the first of the two lined up semi-finals.

The second semi-final will witness Buddu squares up with defending champions Bulemeezi at 3 PM on the same day.

This tournament is organized by the Kingdom of Buganda.

Busiro’s matches at the Masaza Cup 2020:

Group Stages:

Busiro 7-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Busiro 3-1 Buwekula

Buwekula Busiro 2-1 Busujju

Busujju Busiro 1-1 Kyaggwe

Quarter-final: