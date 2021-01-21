Masaza Cup 2020 (Semi-finals) – Thursday, January 21, 2021:

Busiro Vs Gomba ( 12 PM )

) Bulemeezi Vs Buddu (3 PM)

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The first of the two semi-final clashes lined up in the 2020 Masaza Cup will be between Busiro and record champions Gomba at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Both teams have shown character in throughout the respective group stage and quarter final matches played.

For starters, the two teams progressed as group leaders and unbeaten from their different pools.

Gomba toppled Muganzirwazza and Busiro were heads and shoulders above the rest in Bulange group.

The other similarity is the ability for both Busiro and Gomba to freely score the goals.

Busiro even managed 7 goals without response past islanders Buvuma.

On the other hand, Gomba’s biggest score was the 4-0 win past hapless Kabula.

Gomba XI Vs Bugerere

Big talking points:

The sharpness for the striking line of team Gomba has impressed many with tournament top scorer Charles Bbaale (7 goals), Junior Juma Lutakome and left back George Kaddu as the major source for goals.

Kaddu as a person has left lasting impressions for his ability to execute set pieces from all distances, perfect the dangerous throw-ins into the opposition goal area as well as defend in equal measure.

Stylish midfielder Isaac Musiima, Jackson Ssemugabi, Derrick Mbowa, Ali Bayo Arshavin, captain Abdallah Ssentongo, right back Hamis Kafeero Dagada, Ashraf Zzizinga and goalkeeper towering goalkeeper Francis Anguzu remain important team players for Gomba, winners of this championship a record 4 times.

The only worry line is that defence that has so far conceded 5 goals in 4 matches (4-3 against Ssese, with Buddu and Bugerere also managing to score past Anguzu in goal).

Arafat Usama takes on two Mawogola players in the quarter final match. Busiro won 1-0 courtesy of Malida Kuteesa’s goal

Team Busiro has two players; Arafat Usama and Gerald Ogwet on four goals apiece with the returning Amuza Kalibwami having scored three times.

Malida Kuteesa has also scored twice in as many games played.

These different sources of goals are justifiable that Busiro is an offensive minded side.

Captain John Adriko, Kazibwe Julius Magu, Kabanda, Disty Mubiru and experienced goalkeeper Adadi Mutumba are also important players for team Busiro.

Busiro line up prior to the Mawogola clash in the quarter finals

The technical bench strength:

Gomba has arguably the most composed and experienced technical staff with former Uganda Cranes defender Ibrahim Kirya, Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and David Nnono Ssozi all combining ideas to conjure decent results.

“We handle each game by a game depending on demands and expectations. We are set for this semi-final clash since we need victory to progress to the finals” Kirya disclosed to the media on the eve of the semi-finals.

L-R:Davis Nnono Ssozi, Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and Ibrahim Kirya are the key brains on Gomba technical team

Busiro has former Uganda U-23 player Ronald Lukungu as head coach and his right hand man Bright Tadeo Nyanzi have proved their vast understanding of the game.

“We have gallantly fought right from the group stages. The ultimate target is one, to qualify for the final for the second successive time. The players have been mentally and physically prepared to face any challenges and succeed” Lukungu stated.

L-R: Ronald Lukungu, Bright Tadeo Nyanzi and Thomas Moore Mujuzi on the Busiro Ssaza team bench

Both teams had their different training rehearsals at the FUFA Technical Centre astro turf on Wednesday, 20th January 2021.

The winner of this first semi-final contest that kicks off at noon will face off with the victor between Bulemeezi and Buddu.

The Bulemeezi, Buddu duel will kick off by 3 PM ahead of the final whose date and venue remains to be confirmed by the local organizing committee.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: