Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan Mckinstry has made four changes in the starting team ahead of the encounter against Togo at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020).

The changes are made from the last game which saw Uganda draw goalless against Rwanda on Monday.

Striker Muhammad Shaban earns a slot on the starting team, coming in place of injured Milton Karisa.

Karisa sustained an injury just 15 minutes into the game against Rwanda and was replaced by Brian Aheebwa.

The other changes see two experienced players in Dennis Iguma and Tonny Mawejje come into the starting line up.

Iguma who is playing at CHAN for the third time, replaces Paul Willa at the right back position while Mawejje who was a second half substitute against Rwanda has replaced Karim Watambala.

Ibrahim Orit will marshal one of the flanks, starting ahead of Viane Ssekago who was off colour against Rwanda.

Charles Lukwago maintains his slot between the posts with Musitafa Mujjuzi and Paul Mbowa maintained at tge heart of defence. Aziz Kayondo completed the back line at the left back position.

Mawejje will play alongside Shafik Kagimu and Bright Anukani in the three-man midfield while the front three will have Shaban, Orit an Joackim Ojera.

Uganda needs a win to brighten it’s chances of advancing past the group stage.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

Charles Lukwago, Dennis Iguma, Aziz Kayondo, Paul Mbowa, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Shafik Kagimu, Tonny Mawejje, Bright Anukani, Muhammad Shaban, Ibrahim Orit, Joackim Ojera