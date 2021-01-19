Rwanda 0-0 Uganda

Morocco 1-0 Togo

Uganda Cranes started the 2020 Africa Nations Championship with a goalless draw against neighbours Rwanda in Group C.

Without skipper Halid Lwaliwa, Mustafa Mujuzi captained the side that made a bright start with Joachim Ojera heading a free kick from Karim Watambala just wide.

Milton Karisa also had an opportunity to break the deadlock but feebly shot at Rwanda goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera tamely, injuring himself in the process.

His place was taken by on form KCCA forward Brian Aheebwa whose presence got immediately felt but had an attempt from just outside the area deflected out for a corner.

The Amavubi grew into the game after the opening quarter with Jacques Tuyisenge and Muhadjir Hakizimana causing problems for the Uganda Cranes defence.

Hakizimana turned Shafik Kagimu and Paul Mbowa inside out before sending in a shot that beat Charles Lukwago in Uganda’s goal but not the cross bar.

Lukwago was also called in to save from the AS Kigali man moments later before Tuyisenge flicked the ball past Lukwago only for the upright to save Cranes at half time.

Johnathan McKinstry made a double swoop after recess with Tonny Mawejje and Ben Ocen replacing Bright Anukani and Viane Ssekajugo respectively.

From then, the Cranes ball circulation improved but not clear chances were created save for an attempt from Mawejje that was blocked inside the area and Ocen saw his low cross from the left saved.

Ojera failed to react faster when Kwizera fumbled with a corner from Mawejje while at the other end; Lukwago had to save from Hakizimana.

The final whistle must have left the Amavubi more frustrated after creating the better of goal scoring chances in a game they were second favourites before kick-off.

Both nations return to action on Friday January 22 with Uganda facing Togo while Rwanda take on Morocco.

Uganda Cranes Team

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Paul Mbowa, Musitafa Mujjuzi ©, Shafik Kagimu, Bright Anukani (Tonny Mawejje), Abdu-Karim Watambala, Viane Ssekajugo (Ben Ocen), Milton Karisa (Brian Aheebwa), Joackim Ojera