Former URA FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ivan Kakembo is set to be interviewed for an opportunity to enroll for the FIFA Diploma in Club Management course.

Kakembo revealed the news to this site that indicated he had been “invited to take part in a short interview as part of the selection process for the FIFA Diploma in Club Management.”

The Uganda Youth Soccer Academy founder is a graduate of the FUFA Administration and Management Course – also CAF Club licensing certified, an expert in Commercial and Contract law.

Kakembo previously served at Sports Club Villa and Nyamityobora FC before replacing Edward Kulubya as CEO at URA Football Club late 2018.

According to FIFA, the diploma “aims to provide club executives from all around the world with the latest practical know-how and insights from the industry, covering key areas in the successful management of football clubs.”

The first edition of the programme will run from March 2021 to January 2022.