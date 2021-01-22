Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have denied claims of a possible cancellation of the games due to Coronavirus.

Japan is currently under a state of emergency due to a third wave of COVID-19 infections, a reason different reports were circulating with a message cancellation.

According to Reuters, the “Japanese government spokesman said there was ‘no truth’ to a report in The Times that the government had privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics would have to be cancelled.”

The Times, had earlier cited an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition, who claimed the governement was focusing on securing the Games for Tokyo in the next available year, 2032.

“We will clearly deny the report,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai said as quoted by Reuters.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach spoke to Kyodo News on Thursday to indicate that the games would take place.

“We have at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July in the Olympic stadium in Tokyo,” Bach said.

Ugandan athletes are already preparing for the showpiece. Front-runner for top accolades Joshua Cheptegei has also been tipped to light up the events.