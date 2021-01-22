New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena has praised Ugandan draft pick Edward Kizza as a fine addition to his team.

Kizza was the No. 24 2021 MLS SuperDraft overall pick in Round 1 – selected from University of Pittsburgh having earned first team All-ACC selections in both 2018 and 2019.

Speaking to Boston Herald, Bruce said; “We are pleased with our draft picks and our picks are a good fit for our roster.

“Edward Kizza is a proven goal-scorer at the collegiate level.

“He’s a number nine (striker), he’s a strong player and he has a history of scoring goals. We think that is an area where we could use some help as it is with any team.”

Kizza, who scored 31 career goals, will compete for a permanent place on the team with starters; Adam Buksa, Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou and the team’s leading goal-scorer, Teal Bunbury.

The Revolution also selected defender Francois Dulysse from Manhattan College with the No. 51 overall pick (second round).