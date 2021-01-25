The Kenya Motorsports Federation set off its post-covid19 revival with a successful autocross event held on Sunday at Waterfront, Karen.

The first round of the KCB Autocross championship comes nine months after motorsport activities were suspended in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The event was run in accordance with Kenya’s return to race strategy and government guidelines.

It was a no spectator event.

“There was an online form to fill by all members of the organising team and volunteers.

“An attendee list was created for the organisers & all volunteers who were checked for temperature and noted down with telephone numbers for a simple track and trace,” said Gurvir Bhabra

While autocross majorly attracts new entrants, notable names that were part of the Sunday’s event included Ian Duncan, Karan Patel and Eric Bengi.

Lovejyot Singh

Lovejyot Singh edged Karan Patel to claim his maiden victory in the 4WD turbo class.

“When I saw the 4WD entry with names like Karan, Bengi and Aakif, I had a bit of pressure thinking these are the big boys with a bit of better cars.

“So I thought I had to attack a bit more. But as the day went, I kept pushing with my lines and kept the car clean. That is how I managed to win,” said Lovejyot.

The other winners included Azaad Manir, Zameer Verjee and Sam Karangatha.

The first national rally championship event is scheduled for 20-21 February.

Kenya continues to have its hopes high for hosting a WRC event in June this year following a disruption last year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.