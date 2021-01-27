In a football game, the dead ball situations remain part and parcel for the ball in play as well as out of play scenarios.

These entail all the situations for re-start of play as the kick-off, throw-ins, dropped ball, penalty kick as well as the direct and indirect free-kicks.

Football’s tag as the “beautiful game” is befitting for the creativity, trickery and passion embedded by the players in action anytime, anywhere.

George Kaddu, a young Ugandan footballer has attained fame for expertise of the dead-ball execution with the knuckleball technique from penalty kicks, free-kicks as well as the customary long throw-ins.

George Kaddu takes a penalty kick

Kaddu is currently employed at Kiyinda Boys Football Club, a regional entity based in Mityana District.

The aggressive left footed player confesses having perfected these set pieces from the time he embarked on playing the game.

“Since I was young, I used to practice the set pieces. I would hit the ball off free-kicks, corner-kicks and make the long throw-ins as well. It is one thing I did over time and perfected” Kaddu testifies.

George Kaddu with a powerful long throw-in

Kaddu uses a lot of energy to perfect the long throw-ins

Kaddu has played at Kiyinda Boys FC since the advent of the 2017 season after he had transferred from Butega Red Stars.

This season, he played for Gomba Ssaza football team, scoring a trade-mark stunning free-kick off 40 yards against Kabula.

Expectedly, he recorded a number of assists off the diagonal passes and customary long throw-ins.

Kaddu is the third born child in the family of five to John Bosco Yiga and Eva Nabogga.

He was born on 11th November 1999 in Butega, Mityana.

George Kaddu runs to make a throw-in

Kaddu held his elementary education at St Denis Junior School in Mityana from where he completed his Primary Leaving Examinations (P.L.E).

For Ordinary and Advanced Levels of education, Kaddu was at Pride Secondary School in Mityana.

Football Career:

He played football at both primary and secondary school levels.

He was then recruited at Pride Academy in the U-15 section before he elevated to Butega Red Stars.

In 2017, he joined his current club, Kiyinda Boys FC.

George Kaddu tightens the boot laces before taking a corner kick

He has played at two Masaza Cup teams; Ssingo in 2019 and currently Gomba Lions that he spurred to the finals against Buddu.

His two role models are Mustapha Kizza (Ugandan) as well as Chelsea’s Spaniard Marcos Alonso Mendoza.

On any day, Kaddu would prefer to be served with Plantain (Matooke), rice and fresh fish.

Kaddu yearns to follow in the foot steps of the world’s greatest free-kick takers as Antônio Augusto Ribeiro Reis Júnior “Juninho Pernambucano”, Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldinho, Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Baggio, David Beckham, Gheorghe Hagi, Diego Maradona, Michel Platini, Zico, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Andre Pirlo, Luc Nilis, Roberto Carlos, Juan Roman Riquelme, Alvaro Recoba, Shunsuke Nakamura, Pierre Van Hooijdonk, Didi, Teofilo Cubillas, Ruben Paz, Didier Drogba, David Luiz, Marcos Assuncao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelinho Carioca, goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni, Gianfranco Zola, Ronald Koeman and many others.

George Kaddu takes a kick from penalty spot for Gomba against Busiro. Gomba won the shoot out 5-4 to progress to their 9th final

Detailed Profile:

