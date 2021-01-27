Miguel Katende continues to press towards his dream of becoming an African motocross champion.

The nine-year-old took part in his first competition in ten months since Covid-19 put stop to sports in Uganda.

He was a guest rider during the first round of the Kenya motocross championship that took place over the weekend at Jamburi park, Nairobi.

Ugandan riders in Kenya. Miguel Katende, Maira Makumbi, Jonathan Katende, Deedan Keith, Ashiram Makumbi and Ali Kimera Credit: Sharifah Namagoba

Katende managed a third position overall despite a few mishaps.

“It was a good race for me. I was defeated here, but they will not defeat me at home.

“My opponents knew their track very well. It was an advantage, but next time I promise to do better,” he said.

Katende believes competing with Kenyans will help him improve as he eyes success this year.

“The riders here are better than us.

“Every time I race with them, it helps me to improve. My dad will bring me here to compete again as we prepare for African motocross,” he added.

In October last year, Katende acquired a brand new bike; the 2021 KTM SX 65.

“We try to do everything to see that he improves his skills. We plan to do more of Kenyan races until our championship starts.

“If he starts taking on the Kenyans well, I promised to take him to South Africa for more races,” said Katende’s father, George Semakula.

Uganda will host the 2021 FIM Motocross of African Nations from August 6-8.