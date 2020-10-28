Motocross star Miguel Katende will have so much to talk about the Covid-19 era beyond just a dead season following the acquisition of a new bike.

The 9-year-old landed a brand new bike; the 2021 KTM SX 65, just early enough to prepare himself for the much anticipated season return.

The bike was secured by his sponsors Lato Milk following his convincing work on the circuit.

“The bike has come at the best time for Miguel to start training for the new class. The target was to have it at the end of the season as Miguel goes through his last events of the MX50.

“We are grateful to all our partners that have come through to ensure that the bike is here,” says Katende’s father George Semakula.

Miguel Katende and his father George Semakula | Credit: Robinson Kizito

Katende is currently racing in the MX50 class. His contention always provided thrilling battles with his rival William Blick.

The outbreak of coronavirus has not granted him a chance to archive his set targets for the season before upgrading.

“Our intention was to win the MX50 national, regional, and continental title since it was going to be hosted here. I believe that would have given us a greater edge for big opportunities. Unfortunately, it did not happen.

“Now we have to switch our targets to next year,” said Semakula.

Miguel Katende | Credit: Robinson Kizito

With the new bike at hand, all focus is now pointed at the MX65 continental title, an event that will be hosted by Uganda in 2021.

“We have not been resting during this corona break. Miguel has been doing training on the 65 bike.

“Now with the new bike, we shall use this time to polish his weak points.

“We have to continue working hard since we are going to find hot lads in the MX65 category. Being on the bike more often will help him not to be frustrated by the boys in the new class.”

Katende’s current dream is to win the FIM Motocross of African Nations next year.

“All preparations are towards FIM MXOAN since it’s here and Miguel is already set for it.

“God willing we might do two fun events in Kenya to gauge where we stand before the season starts.”