Muzamiru Mutyaba believes moving to Express FC is the best decision for him at the moment.

The Creative midfielder has been without a club since leaving KCCA FC at the end of last season.

He was unveiled by the Red Eagles on Wednesday after agreeing to a two-year playing contract.

Christened Fanta (from the word fantastic), Mutyaba says he had numerous offers on table but joining Express FC ticked all boxes for him.

“First of all, I would like to thank the management of Express FC for making this happen. Yes I had many options on the table but none fitted my bill to my satisfaction,” he said before adding, “I join a club that has a lot of ambition, good organization and great players. Therefore, I couldn’t have made a better choice.”

What does he bring to Express FC?

Mutyaba has for the last five years been one of the best attacking midfielders in the country. His time at KCCA FC saw him enjoy a successful spell, helping the Lugogo based side win numerous titles.

He is comfortable playing centrally in the deep-lying player maker role or just behind the main striker.

His passing and ball distribution is one to marvel about. This gives him the ability to pick out his teammates in the final third.

Additionally, he had numbers to his game (goals and assists). Last season, he scored three goals (against Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Kyetume FC, and Vipers SC) in 13 league games.

Whereas Express FC has looked an improved side from previous seasons, they are still a project under rebuilding and one of the areas they have lacked at least judging from the first five games this season.

His arrival makes the Red Eagles better, complementing the likes of Daniel Shabena, Abel Eturude, and Ibrahim Kayiwa among others.

Wasswa Bossa, the Express FC coach is optimistic Mutyaba will be a good addition to the squad.

“We are aware of his abilities as a player and I believe he is not yet over the hill. He will definitely be impactful especially going forward.”

Fitness and Injury concerns

The only point of bother for Express FC will be working on the fitness levels of Mutyaba and hope he doesn’t get injury-prone as was the case in his final two seasons at KCCA FC.

He hasn’t been active in football since March last year and the period he will need to gain full fitness will matter.

Express FC according to the Uganda Premier League fixture will return to action on Sunday, 14th February away to URA FC.