Uganda 2-5 Morocco

Uganda Cranes suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat at the hands of Morocco to exit the Total 2020 Africa Nations Championship as usual, at the group stages.

Ibrahim Orit and Said Kyeyune scored for the Cranes but they couldn’t handle the lethal Moroccan attacks at the other end of the pitch.

Johnathan McKinstry’s side came into the game aware that only maximum points would put them into the quarter finals for the first time in the competition history.

Ibrahim Orit scored Uganda’s first goal Credit: CAF

Following a shaky start that required Charles Lukwago magic to deny Ayoub El Kaabi, the Cranes got a lead through Orit.

The Vipers forward fierce shot found the back with Brian Aheebwa bagging the assist from a lay off inside the area after Mustafa Mujuzi’s attempt was blocked in the 25th minute.

Uganda could only hold on to the lead until the second minute of additional time in the first half as the referee pointed to the spot adjudging Mujuzi to have handled in the area.

El Kaabi did no mistake but send Lukwago the wrong way as the two teams went into the break tied.

Morocco celebrate goal against Uganda Credit: CAF

Six minutes after recess, Soufiane Rahim put the Atlas Lions into the lead with a brilliant finish after Aziz Kayondo slipped.

Hamza El-Moussaoui extended the defending champions’ lead in the 71st minute after Denis Iguma easily lost possession on the edge of the area to diminish Cranes hopes.

Any faint hopes of a comeback by the Cranes were distinguished in the 80th minute when Rahim bagged his second on the evening with another good strike after another careless giveaway of the ball by Iguma.

Kyeyune cut the deficit with a trademark strike from the edge after Muhammad Shaban was fouled on the area but it was the Moroccans with the icing on the cake as Abdelilah Hafidi an own goal from Charles Lukwago in the 91st minute.

Morocco’s Abdelilah Hafidi Credit: CAF

By then, McKinstry had introduced Watambala and Ojera for Anukani and Mujuzi respectively.

Defeat leaves Uganda at the bottom of Group C with one points while Morocco top the group with seven, followed by Rwanda who beat Togo 3-2 in second with five and Togo with only three.

Uganda Cranes Line-up

Charles Lukwago (GK), Denis Iguma, Aziz Kayondo, Mustafa Mujuzi (Joachim Ojera), Shafik Kagimu, Bright Anukani, Said Kyeyune, Brian Aheebwa (Muhammad Shaban) , Ibrahim Orit and Viane Ssekajugo.