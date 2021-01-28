Yunus Sentamu has signed a deal to join for Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC, Kawowo Sports can reliably report.

The highly rated forward had taken a break from the game since 2019 when he last featured for Albania side KF Tirana.

Sentamu started his career with the Venoms and was part of the Uganda Cranes team that played at the 2014 Total Africa Nations Championship squad in South Africa.

Yunus Sentamu training at FC Tirana

At that tournament, he scored three goals which earned him a move to DR Congo side AS Vita and later Algeria’s CS Sfaxien.

In 2016, he joined Finland’s FC IIves which he left in 2017 to join KF Tirana.

Sentamu is expected to add spark to the Vipers’ striking line that has Daniel ‘Mzee’ Sserunkuma, Muhammad Shaban, Congolese Mazonki and Milton Karisa among others.

He is expected to make his debut against MYDA on Saturday February 6, 2021.