Uganda Cranes 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) team returns Saturday after bowing at the group stages of the competition.

According to FUFA Spokesperson Ahmed Hussein, the outfit will touch base from Cameroon “on Saturday morning (30th Jan 2021) aboard Ethiopian Airlines.”

Their early return follows exit from the competition following a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Morocco.

Ibrahim Orit and Said Kyeyune scored for the Uganda Cranes but their brilliance couldn’t deter the Moroccans from putting five past them.

Hussein added; “We now turn our attention to AFCON U20, FUFA Competitions, International matches and other FUFA activities/events.”

Uganda finished bottom of group C with one point while Morocco and Rwanda progressed to the knockout stage with 7 and 5 points respectively.