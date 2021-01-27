Uganda Cranes suffered their heaviest defeat in Chan competition history losing 5-2 to Morocco to exit the 2020 edition but how did they rate on the day?

Charles Lukwago 7.0: Conceded five but Uganda’s best player on the pitch without doubt. Score line could have been ashaming if he hadn’t made several saves.

Denis Iguma 2.0: Missed several attempted tackles and struggled with Morocco’s pace. Horrid errors for two of Morocco’s goal. A nightmare overall.

Aziz Kayondo 3.0: Struggled defensively against the tricky and skilful Moroccans attackers and slipped in the lead to the second goal.

Mustafa Mujuzi 3.0: Jittery on several occasions and cheaply gave away a penalty as he handled in the area instead of containing his man whose back was behind goal. Substituted in the second half.

Halid Lwaliwa 5.0: Showed why he was missed in the previous two games with a commanding performance especially in the air. But seemed to lack coordination with his partner and failed to give direction to his defence line.

Shafik Kagimu 5.0: Defensively a little suspect with the runners in behind him but a decent performance with a couple of neat touches and assisted Kyeyune’s goal.

Bright Anukani 5.0: His free kick resulted into Uganda’s opener but often failed to feed the lone forward, Aheebwa.

Said Kyeyune 6.0: A tremendous effort from a free kick on the edge for his second goal of the competition. Some neat moments on the ball as well though he did fade out of the game at times.

Viane Ssekajugo 5.0: A willing worker who helped out Kayondo at left back and also tried to use his pace down the left well when Cranes attacked. Hugely involved in the goal that broke the deadlock.

Ibrahim Orit 6.0: Did plenty of good work and scored a beauty to give Uganda hope in the first half.

Brian Aheebwa 4.5: Isolated for most parts of the game and rarely got the service he thrives on. Set up Orit with a nice lay off. Subbed an hour into the game.

Substitutes

Muhammad Shaban 4.0: His main contribution was a free kick won on the edge that resulted into Said Kyeyune goal but nothing more.

Joachim Ojera 3.0: A couple of poor crosses after beating his markers characterized his performance.

Karim Watambala N/a