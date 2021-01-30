Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi has continued to attract more praise for his spectacular goal for Motherwell against Ross County on Wednesday.

Mugabi helped fellow Steelmen secured their first points from a losing position all season with first win since October.

The towering 25-year-old planted a powerful header beyond a hapless Ross Laidlaw in the 72nd minute thanks to Jake Carroll’s pinpoint delivery from the left to claim a 2-1 victory.

Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher branded him the “Ugandan Prince” after the jaw-dropping header.

“Absolutely buzzing for the boys tonight deserved that so much tonight. The character and effort of every man on that park @B_M321 the Ugandan prince @MotherwellFC,” he tweeted.

Analysing footage on Sportscene, former Scotland women’s boss Shelley Kerr and ex- St Mirren striker Chris Iwelumo also expressed their amazement at the marvelous display.

Kerr said: “It was absolutely magnificent.

“Look at the height he was up. The height of the crossbar is 2.44m, so he’s up higher than the crossbar.

“We are debating whether [Ross County] can do better defensively, but that is magnificent, what a header, great timing of the run, brilliant delivery and absolutely brilliant.”

And Iwelumo added: “It’s a fantastic header to get as high as he did, but to get that accuracy as well. It’s great.”

The crucial three points moved the Motherwell above their opponents into 10th place in the Premiership table ahead of the visit of Dundee United next Wednesday.